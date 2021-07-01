Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.93.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.25. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.99%.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

