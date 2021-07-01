MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 55,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 567,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,824. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.