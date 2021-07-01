Managed Account Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

