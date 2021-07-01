Managed Account Services Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,216,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

