Managed Account Services Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 609.2% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.77. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

