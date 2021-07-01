Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

SCHP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.23. 26,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

