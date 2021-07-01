Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 657 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,294,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after buying an additional 429,096 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,431. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

