Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 287,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,315 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,035,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last 90 days. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 555,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,043,748. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.62. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

