Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of PowerFleet worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,644. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $253.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

