Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 73,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $141.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

