Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $825,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,352. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

