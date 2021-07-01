Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 33,700 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,591. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

