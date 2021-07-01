Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 98,100 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises approximately 2.4% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,354,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE SKY traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 2,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 2.18.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,458 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,246. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

