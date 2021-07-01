Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $144.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $147.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.