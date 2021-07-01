Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.57. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 7,878 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

