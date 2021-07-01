MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.17. MannKind shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 19,382 shares changing hands.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $51,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

