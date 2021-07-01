Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $6.82

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00020332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $9,277.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00715477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.50 or 0.07861931 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

