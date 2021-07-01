Marathon Digital’s (MARA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 4.49. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,399,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

