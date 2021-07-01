Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $244.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.57. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

