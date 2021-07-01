Mark T. Iwicki Sells 7,586 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
