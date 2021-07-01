Mark T. Iwicki Sells 7,586 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

