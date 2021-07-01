Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $44.97 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $44.97 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00139172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00171157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,514.73 or 0.99863897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

