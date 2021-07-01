Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 813,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,099 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

