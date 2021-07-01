Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

MLM opened at $351.81 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.