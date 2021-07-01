Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 105.3% in June

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the May 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.5 days.

MRETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

MRETF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 1,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

