Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.