Matthew R. Foster Sells 4,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
