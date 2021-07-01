Matthew Zinn Sells 5,153 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 54 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,810.08.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

