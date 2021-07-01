Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $854.66 million. Maximus posted sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.11. 8,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

