M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at Liberum Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.60) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

Shares of LON SAA traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151 ($1.97). 483,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,226. The company has a market capitalization of £184.61 million and a PE ratio of -151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.51. M&C Saatchi has a twelve month low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.