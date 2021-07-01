McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

