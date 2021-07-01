McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% to $6.22-6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.050 EPS.

Separately, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.16. 48,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,673. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

