McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.18.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $191.24 on Thursday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in McKesson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

