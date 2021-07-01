Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Short Interest Update

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the May 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medifirst Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 141,279,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,017,672. Medifirst Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Medifirst Solutions alerts:

About Medifirst Solutions

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Medifirst Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifirst Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.