Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.