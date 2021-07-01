Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,366.25 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

