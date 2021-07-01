Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $225,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

