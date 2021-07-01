Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $230,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $195.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.32.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.20.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

