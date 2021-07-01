Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $241,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $253.06 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

