Mercury Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00135262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00168734 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,241.28 or 1.00060399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

