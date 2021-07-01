Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Meredith worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Meredith stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.35. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

