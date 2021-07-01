MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Tops $28.35 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $28.35 million and $965,749.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00140413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00169120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,607.54 or 1.00166786 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,810,008,354 coins and its circulating supply is 2,640,499,865 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.