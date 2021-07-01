Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $38.00 price target from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Methanex to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39. Methanex has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Methanex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.