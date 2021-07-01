Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.03 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $36.03 million and approximately $96,568.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00009085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00136151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00170176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,457.89 or 1.00295088 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,174,288 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,914 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

