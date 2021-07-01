M&G’s (MGPUF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered M&G from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lowered M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $3.09 on Monday. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

