MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $563,081.58 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $563,081.58 and approximately $22.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 418,042,816 coins and its circulating supply is 140,740,888 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

