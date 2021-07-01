Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.98. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 7,560 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

