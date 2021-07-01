Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,433,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 407,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $920,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Micron Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

