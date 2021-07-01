Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.