Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $587.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.