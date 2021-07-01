Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in June

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the May 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MAIFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 247,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,683. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

